Assam CM Accuses Gandhis in National Herald Controversy
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of fraudulently taking over the National Herald, significantly increasing its net worth, and profiting unlawfully. He criticized the ordinary Congress workers' plight, urged the Gandhis to return Rs 2,000 crore, and highlighted their involvement in corruption.
In a scathing allegation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul, fraudulently seized control of the National Herald, a non-profit company, accumulating significant profits.
Sarma argued that ordinary Congress workers suffer in inadequate office conditions while their leaders allegedly enjoy windfalls over the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. He questioned the Gandhis' ability to enhance the company's net worth from an initial Rs 50 lakh to its current value.
Sarma also highlighted the charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the Gandhis, accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore and called for Congress workers to demand accountability and reparations from their leaders.
