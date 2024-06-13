Left Menu

Mass Casualty Incident Shocks Northern Illinois Community

A mass casualty incident occurred in northern Illinois on Wednesday, prompting a large emergency response, including ambulances and medical helicopters. Local sheriffs announced a news conference later in the day, while aerial footage showed law enforcement and blocked driveways in the affected community.

PTI | Dixon | Updated: 13-06-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 01:04 IST
Mass Casualty Incident Shocks Northern Illinois Community
Reports have emerged of a mass casualty incident in northern Illinois, shaking the local community. Authorities have confirmed that multiple people have been shot, prompting an extensive emergency response. Ambulances and medical helicopters rushed to the scene in Dixon amidst a significant police presence.

According to a social media post by the Winnebago Boone and Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents, the gravity of the situation was evident as law enforcement and medical teams converged. Despite the urgency, an official at the Ogle County Sheriff's Department declined to comment but indicated a news conference set for 3:30 p.m.

Aerial footage captured by local media displayed law enforcement vehicles and personal cars lining unpaved roads in the neighborhood. Yellow police tape cordoned off at least one driveway, and the Ogle County sheriff's mobile command center was stationed at the scene. The incident area, described as a 'country style community,' holds around 700 property owners near Dixon, Franklin Grove, and Oregon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

