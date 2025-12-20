Journalist Proposes at Putin's News Conference
During President Putin's annual news conference, a journalist proposed to his girlfriend, Olga. The event, known for its blend of serious and light-hearted moments, also covered topics like young family support. Amid it all, Putin kept his composure, even joking about the proposal.
During President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference, a notable spectacle unfolded when a journalist from Yekaterinburg, Kirill Bazhanov, proposed to his girlfriend, Olga, amidst a crowd of journalists eager for Putin's attention.
While the conference addressed serious issues such as pension delays and the war in Ukraine, lighter moments emerged, including bizarre questions about Putin's license plate number and the existence of love at first sight.
The news conference, tightly controlled yet varied in its agenda, allowed Putin to address multiple issues, simultaneously showcasing his image as a paternal figure. Bazhanov's marriage proposal and its reception became a light-hearted highlight, reflecting the event's carefully managed balance of gravity and humor.
