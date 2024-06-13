China and New Zealand Boost Trade Ties
China and New Zealand have agreed to start negotiations on service trade negative lists, as announced by Xinhua News Agency. During the meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon, China agreed to include New Zealand in a list of unilateral visa-free countries to enhance economic relations.
China and New Zealand have agreed to initiate negotiations on service trade negative lists, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday. The agreement was reached during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon.
The Chinese premier said China will include New Zealand in a list of unilateral visa-free countries. He called on both countries to eliminate non-economic disruption in economic and trade relations, Xinhua reported.
