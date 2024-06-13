Left Menu

Kerala Government Rallies Support for Families Affected by Kuwait Fire

The Kerala government announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid for families of those from the state who died in the tragic Kuwait fire. This initiative, along with support from local businessmen, aims to assist affected families with a substantial aid package totaling Rs 12 lakh.

The Kerala government has committed to providing Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to families of the deceased from the state in the recent Kuwait fire tragedy, which claimed 49 lives and injured 50 others.

This decision emerged from an urgent Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Additionally, the state will extend Rs one lakh to injured individuals. Health Minister Veena George is set to travel to Kuwait to coordinate medical treatment and repatriation efforts.

Prominent businessmen M A Yusuff Ali and Ravi Pillai have pledged Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively, to support each of the affected families. Combined with government aid, each bereaved family will receive Rs 12 lakh.

