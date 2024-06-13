Left Menu

Edu Tap Penalized for Misleading RBI Exam Ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Edu Tap Learning Solutions Rs 3 lakh for misleading advertising related to the RBI Grade B exam. The firm claimed 144 students were selected after taking its courses, but vital information about the courses was hidden, causing consumer deception.

Updated: 13-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:44 IST
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Edu Tap Learning Solutions for showcasing misleading advertisements. These ads claimed that 144 students were selected for the RBI Grade B exam in 2023 after taking Edu Tap's courses.

In a mandate issued on June 12, the CCPA ordered Edu Tap to promptly withdraw the contentious advertisements from all electronic and print media. Edu Tap has 15 days to provide a compliance report.

The CCPA discovered that Edu Tap's ads displayed the names and photographs of 144 candidates allegedly selected for the prestigious RBI exam but failed to mention which specific courses these students had enrolled in. Importantly, 57 of these candidates had only taken the 'Interview Guidance Course,' which is offered free once they clear the primary exam stages.

The ruling stated that Edu Tap intentionally withheld critical details about the course types and durations, misleading consumers. Additionally, the unauthorized use of RBI's emblem in the ads to create a false sense of credibility was noted. With approximately 2 to 2.5 lakh students taking the RBI Grade B exam annually, the CCPA emphasized the significant risk of misleading such a large group of vulnerable candidates.

Despite attempts, Edu Tap did not immediately comment on the CCPA's decision.

