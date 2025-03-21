Left Menu

High Seas Trial: Indian Nationals Battle Death Penalty in Indonesia

Three Indian nationals face the death penalty in Indonesia, accused of smuggling 106 kg of crystal meth aboard a Singapore-flagged vessel. They argue their innocence, highlighting inconsistencies in the case and emphasizing the crucial testimony of the absent ship's captain. The trial continues with a verdict expected on April 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:36 IST
High Seas Trial: Indian Nationals Battle Death Penalty in Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Three Indian nationals, accused of drug trafficking aboard a Singapore-flagged vessel, have been detained in Indonesia since July 2024 and face the death penalty, according to media reports.

The men, Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindhasamy Vimalkandhan, all from Tamil Nadu and working in the Singaporean shipping industry, were arrested for allegedly smuggling 106 kg of crystal meth on the Legend Aquarius cargo vessel. The Indonesian authorities intercepted the ship in the Pongkar waters of Karimun district after receiving a tip-off.

The crux of the defense revolves around the absence of the ship's captain, whose testimony is crucial for establishing the men's innocence. Prosecutors demand the death penalty, citing Indonesian law, while the defense, led by Indian lawyer John Paul and Indonesian firm Bambang Supriadi & Partners, argues the charges are false. As the trial continues, a verdict is anticipated on April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025