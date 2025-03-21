High Seas Trial: Indian Nationals Battle Death Penalty in Indonesia
Three Indian nationals face the death penalty in Indonesia, accused of smuggling 106 kg of crystal meth aboard a Singapore-flagged vessel. They argue their innocence, highlighting inconsistencies in the case and emphasizing the crucial testimony of the absent ship's captain. The trial continues with a verdict expected on April 15.
Three Indian nationals, accused of drug trafficking aboard a Singapore-flagged vessel, have been detained in Indonesia since July 2024 and face the death penalty, according to media reports.
The men, Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindhasamy Vimalkandhan, all from Tamil Nadu and working in the Singaporean shipping industry, were arrested for allegedly smuggling 106 kg of crystal meth on the Legend Aquarius cargo vessel. The Indonesian authorities intercepted the ship in the Pongkar waters of Karimun district after receiving a tip-off.
The crux of the defense revolves around the absence of the ship's captain, whose testimony is crucial for establishing the men's innocence. Prosecutors demand the death penalty, citing Indonesian law, while the defense, led by Indian lawyer John Paul and Indonesian firm Bambang Supriadi & Partners, argues the charges are false. As the trial continues, a verdict is anticipated on April 15.
