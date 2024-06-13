Left Menu

NATO Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Spies

NATO members, led by Chief Jens Stoltenberg, are preparing to take stronger measures against Russian espionage. Amid various hostile activities from Moscow, including sabotage and cyber attacks, defense ministers in Brussels will discuss safeguarding critical infrastructure and imposing stricter restrictions on Russian intelligence personnel.

NATO members are set to take tougher action against Russian spies across the alliance in response to a campaign of hostile activities by Moscow that includes acts of sabotage and cyber attacks, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We have seen several examples of sabotage, of arson attempts, of cyber attacks, of disinformation," he told reporters, adding NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels later in the day would "address the Russian campaign of hostile activities against NATO allies".

Stoltenberg said ministers would also discuss NATO's options to respond, including the protection of critical maritime and cyber infrastructure, and also "tighter restrictions on Russian intelligence personnel across the alliance".

