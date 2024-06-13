Traditional Leaders Applauds Peaceful Elections, Calls for Unity in Government Formation

The National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (NHTKL) has extended congratulations to all South Africans for their participation in the recent General Election, emphasizing its successful, free, and fair conduct. Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo, Chairperson of NHTKL, hailed the election as a testament to South Africa's maturing multiparty democracy and highlighted the absence of an outright majority as a call for collaborative governance among elected parties.

Seatlholo praised the maturity exhibited by political parties during the campaign period and urged all elected representatives to honor their responsibilities in forming the 7th democratic Parliament and Provincial Legislatures. He underscored the NHTKL's role in advocating for a government that acknowledges traditional leadership as pivotal in constitutional democracy, safeguarding diverse cultures and traditions.

Highlighting the progress made by traditional communities in collaboration with government and the private sector, Seatlholo emphasized the need for the new government to build upon existing frameworks for rural development, such as the Traditional and Khoi San Leadership Act, InvestRural strategy, Developmental Monarchy approach, and Agrarian Revolution. He emphasized that traditional leadership must be integral to the formation of the new administration, particularly in addressing the land question and upholding cultural custodianship.

Seatlholo expressed the NHTKL's readiness to collaborate with a government that supports cooperative governance and social cohesion, aiming to combat issues like gender-based violence, poverty, and crime. He stressed the importance of inclusive decision-making processes in forming a government that serves the majority and inspires national confidence.

The NHTKL represents traditional leaders from Provincial Houses, advocating for over 20 million South Africans residing in communities under their leadership.