US Journalist Evan Gershkovich to Stand Trial in Russia: Espionage Charges Revealed
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia for espionage, will face trial in Yekaterinburg. Accused of gathering secret information for the CIA, the indictment details were revealed by authorities. Despite lacking evidence, Gershkovich faces potential 20-year imprisonment while diplomatic negotiations for his release continue.
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, incarcerated in Russia on charges of espionage, is set to stand trial in Yekaterinburg, officials disclosed on Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal reporter's indictment has been finalized and forwarded to the Sverdlovsky Regional Court, located approximately 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow, as per the Russian Prosecutor General's office.
Gershkovich faces accusations of "gathering secret information" for the CIA related to Uralvagonzavod, a significant military equipment facility in the Sverdlovsk region. However, no evidence supporting these allegations has been presented by the officials, and the trial's commencement date remains undisclosed.
