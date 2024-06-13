Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Medication Access

The US Supreme Court unanimously maintained access to mifepristone, a key abortion drug, despite opposition arguing against the FDA’s approval and eased access. The case had potential nationwide implications, even in states where abortion is legal. The Court is also considering another case on emergency treatments in abortion contexts.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:40 IST
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday preserved access to mifepristone, a medication critical to two-thirds of U.S. abortions last year, marking the first abortion-related ruling since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The ruling determined that anti-abortion groups lacked standing to challenge the FDA's approval and subsequent easing of access to the drug.

The case could have severely restricted mifepristone access nationwide, even in states where abortion remains legal. The Court is also examining a separate case, which questions the supremacy of federal emergency treatment laws over state abortion bans in critical health scenarios.

Since 2000, over 6 million women have used mifepristone, a drug pivotal in terminating pregnancies up to 10 weeks. The Biden administration and pharmaceutical companies warned that siding with abortion opponents could undermine the FDA's authority in drug approvals, with broader implications beyond abortion.

