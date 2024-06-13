Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Medication Access

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday preserved access to mifepristone, a medication critical to two-thirds of U.S. abortions last year, marking the first abortion-related ruling since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The ruling determined that anti-abortion groups lacked standing to challenge the FDA's approval and subsequent easing of access to the drug.

The case could have severely restricted mifepristone access nationwide, even in states where abortion remains legal. The Court is also examining a separate case, which questions the supremacy of federal emergency treatment laws over state abortion bans in critical health scenarios.

Since 2000, over 6 million women have used mifepristone, a drug pivotal in terminating pregnancies up to 10 weeks. The Biden administration and pharmaceutical companies warned that siding with abortion opponents could undermine the FDA's authority in drug approvals, with broader implications beyond abortion.

