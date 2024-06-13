VMC Issues Notice to MP Yusuf Pathan Over Alleged Land Encroachment

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat has served a notice to Yusuf Pathan, the newly elected Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer, accusing him of encroaching on government land.

According to Shital Mistry, VMC's standing committee chairman, the notice was issued on June 6 after the matter was brought to light by former BJP corporator Vijay Pawar.

Pawar claimed Pathan built a compound wall on the plot after the state government rejected a 2012 proposal to sell the land to him. VMC will take further action if Pathan does not comply with the notice within a couple of weeks.

