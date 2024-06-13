Left Menu

Congress Rallies Across Delhi Over Acute Water Crisis

The Congress plans demonstrations in all 280 blocks of Delhi to protest against a severe water shortage. Interim chief Devender Yadav emphasized that both the BJP and AAP governments are responsible for the crisis. The party seeks to raise awareness and put pressure on the authorities to take effective measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:49 IST
Congress Rallies Across Delhi Over Acute Water Crisis
Devender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress announced a series of demonstrations across all 280 blocks of Delhi, protesting the severe water shortage plaguing the national capital. Interim chief of the party's Delhi unit, Devender Yadav, stated on Thursday that the demonstrations aim to 'open the eyes of the BJP and AAP governments' to the city's dire conditions.

Yadav explained that residents and local Congress workers would participate in the protests. He claimed that Delhi, facing a daily water shortage of 50 million gallons, suffers due to the ineffectiveness of both city and state authorities.

As water scarcity grips parts of Delhi, the AAP government has been advised by the Supreme Court to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board urgently for additional supplies. Yadav accused the BJP-led Haryana government and the AAP administration of indulging in blame games rather than solving the crisis.

Highlighting the overdependence on Haryana for water, Yadav pointed out that annual shortages are exacerbated by BJP-AAP disputes. He appealed to block presidents to hold the governments accountable and informed citizens that the issue stems from political conflicts.

The Congress, committed to supporting the citizens of Delhi, has also called for a probe into the Rs 17,575 crore scam involving the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Yadav noted that leakage and water diversion for the 'tanker mafia' significantly contribute to the problem.

In his letter to the central vigilance commissioner, Yadav highlighted a concerning increase in leakage from DJB pipelines, questioning the effectiveness of substantial budgetary allocations for infrastructure improvements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024