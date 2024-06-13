Congress Rallies Across Delhi Over Acute Water Crisis

The Congress announced a series of demonstrations across all 280 blocks of Delhi, protesting the severe water shortage plaguing the national capital. Interim chief of the party's Delhi unit, Devender Yadav, stated on Thursday that the demonstrations aim to 'open the eyes of the BJP and AAP governments' to the city's dire conditions.

Yadav explained that residents and local Congress workers would participate in the protests. He claimed that Delhi, facing a daily water shortage of 50 million gallons, suffers due to the ineffectiveness of both city and state authorities.

As water scarcity grips parts of Delhi, the AAP government has been advised by the Supreme Court to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board urgently for additional supplies. Yadav accused the BJP-led Haryana government and the AAP administration of indulging in blame games rather than solving the crisis.

Highlighting the overdependence on Haryana for water, Yadav pointed out that annual shortages are exacerbated by BJP-AAP disputes. He appealed to block presidents to hold the governments accountable and informed citizens that the issue stems from political conflicts.

The Congress, committed to supporting the citizens of Delhi, has also called for a probe into the Rs 17,575 crore scam involving the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Yadav noted that leakage and water diversion for the 'tanker mafia' significantly contribute to the problem.

In his letter to the central vigilance commissioner, Yadav highlighted a concerning increase in leakage from DJB pipelines, questioning the effectiveness of substantial budgetary allocations for infrastructure improvements.

