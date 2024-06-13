27 Years After Uphaar Tragedy: Fire Safety Still in Question

On Thursday, families commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Uphaar tragedy, a harrowing incident that took 59 lives, including 23 children, in a devastating fire at a South Delhi cinema hall. The tragedy occurred on June 13, 1997, during the screening of the Hindi film Border.

The Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) highlighted the persistent neglect in implementing adequate fire safety measures in public spaces. 'Our endeavor over the past 27 years has been to seek justice for our loved ones and ensure the enforcement of safety laws to prevent future tragedies,' stated AVUT.

Despite numerous fire incidents since the Uphaar disaster, fire safety regulations remain inadequately enforced, leaving millions vulnerable. AVUT pointed to recent incidents at a TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, and the Baby Care Hospital in Delhi, emphasizing the need for stringent regulations and accountability to prevent such preventable calamities.

