27 Years After Uphaar Tragedy: Fire Safety Still in Question

Families of victims observed the 27th anniversary of the Uphaar tragedy, which claimed 59 lives in a South Delhi cinema fire. The Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) expressed concern over the lack of improved fire safety measures in public spaces, urging stricter enforcement of safety laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:08 IST
27 Years After Uphaar Tragedy: Fire Safety Still in Question
On Thursday, families commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Uphaar tragedy, a harrowing incident that took 59 lives, including 23 children, in a devastating fire at a South Delhi cinema hall. The tragedy occurred on June 13, 1997, during the screening of the Hindi film Border.

The Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) highlighted the persistent neglect in implementing adequate fire safety measures in public spaces. 'Our endeavor over the past 27 years has been to seek justice for our loved ones and ensure the enforcement of safety laws to prevent future tragedies,' stated AVUT.

Despite numerous fire incidents since the Uphaar disaster, fire safety regulations remain inadequately enforced, leaving millions vulnerable. AVUT pointed to recent incidents at a TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, and the Baby Care Hospital in Delhi, emphasizing the need for stringent regulations and accountability to prevent such preventable calamities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

