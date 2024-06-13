Ukraine and Japan Forge 10-Year Security Pact at G7 Summit
Ukraine and Japan signed a 10-year security agreement during the G7 summit, strengthening their commitment to security, defense, and humanitarian support. This pact is a part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts for long-term international support, with Japan pledging $4.5 billion in aid for 2024. Similar agreements have been signed with other nations, including the U.S.
Ukraine and Japan on Thursday signed a 10-year security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine, more than two years since it was invaded by Russia, has signed 15 other similar agreements pledging long-term support from its allies including Britain, France and Germany. "In 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion and will continue to support us throughout the agreement's entire 10-year term," Zelenskiy said on X. The deal, he added, envisages security and defence assistance, humanitarian aid, technical and financial cooperation.
Zelenskiy thanked Japan for "unwavering solidarity" and dedication to protecting international law. A similar agreement with the U.S. is expected to be signed later at the summit in Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pier Problems: Obstacles in Delivering Aid to Gaza
Russian Forces Fire Missiles on Kharkiv: Four Injured and Infrastructure Damaged
Russian Air Defences Down ATACMS Missiles and Drones Over Azov and Black Sea
Russia's Take on NATO's Nuclear-Capable F-16 Supplies to Ukraine
Prospects of Peace: China’s Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict