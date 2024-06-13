Top Cooperative Credit Society Officials Sent to House Arrest Amid Cheating Allegations
A court in Maharashtra has placed two top officials of the Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society under house arrest amid cheating allegations. The officials, Suresh Kute and Ashish Patodekar, face charges of cheating depositors. Their case, which includes multiple legal nuances, will resume on Friday for further hearing.
A Maharashtra court has ordered the house arrest of two senior officials from the Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society in Beed district, amidst allegations of cheating depositors.
Chairman Suresh Kute and Joint Director Ashish Patodekar were apprehended last week. Their confinement follows the court's inability to reach a decision on their remand plea within working hours.
The defence argues the arrest was illegal and violated Supreme Court guidelines. The trial is set to continue on Friday.
