Top Cooperative Credit Society Officials Sent to House Arrest Amid Cheating Allegations

A Maharashtra court has ordered the house arrest of two senior officials from the Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society in Beed district, amidst allegations of cheating depositors.

Chairman Suresh Kute and Joint Director Ashish Patodekar were apprehended last week. Their confinement follows the court's inability to reach a decision on their remand plea within working hours.

The defence argues the arrest was illegal and violated Supreme Court guidelines. The trial is set to continue on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)