Left Menu

Top Cooperative Credit Society Officials Sent to House Arrest Amid Cheating Allegations

A court in Maharashtra has placed two top officials of the Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society under house arrest amid cheating allegations. The officials, Suresh Kute and Ashish Patodekar, face charges of cheating depositors. Their case, which includes multiple legal nuances, will resume on Friday for further hearing.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:25 IST
Top Cooperative Credit Society Officials Sent to House Arrest Amid Cheating Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra court has ordered the house arrest of two senior officials from the Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society in Beed district, amidst allegations of cheating depositors.

Chairman Suresh Kute and Joint Director Ashish Patodekar were apprehended last week. Their confinement follows the court's inability to reach a decision on their remand plea within working hours.

The defence argues the arrest was illegal and violated Supreme Court guidelines. The trial is set to continue on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024