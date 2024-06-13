Revenue Department Scandal: Officials Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Case

In a significant crackdown, two individuals, including a revenue department official, were apprehended for accepting a bribe in Pargwal tehsil of Jammu, an official from the anti-corruption bureau revealed.

Patwari Parvez Ahmed and former panch Vijay Kumar, also known as Babu, were taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

As per the ACB, the official had solicited Rs 30,000 from the complainant to update revenue records for land in Gurha Manhasan village. The duo was caught receiving Rs 25,000 as a bribe, and subsequent searches are being conducted at their residences.

