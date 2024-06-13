Left Menu

Revenue Department Scandal: Officials Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Case

Two individuals, including a revenue department official, were apprehended for taking a bribe in Pargwal tehsil of Jammu. The accused demanded Rs 30,000 from a complainant for making entries in revenue records but were caught accepting Rs 25,000. Both have been arrested and charged under relevant laws.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:33 IST
Revenue Department Scandal: Officials Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, two individuals, including a revenue department official, were apprehended for accepting a bribe in Pargwal tehsil of Jammu, an official from the anti-corruption bureau revealed.

Patwari Parvez Ahmed and former panch Vijay Kumar, also known as Babu, were taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

As per the ACB, the official had solicited Rs 30,000 from the complainant to update revenue records for land in Gurha Manhasan village. The duo was caught receiving Rs 25,000 as a bribe, and subsequent searches are being conducted at their residences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024