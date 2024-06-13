Noida Police Busts Cannabis Rings: 930 kg Seized, Valued at Rs 4 Crore

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Noida and Greater Noida seized 930 kg of cannabis, with a market value estimated at Rs 4 crore. Five individuals were arrested in two separate operations.

The Noida police, in collaboration with the local Sector 58 police station's Crime Response Team (CRT), apprehended three men transporting 800 kg of cannabis concealed with 2,000 litres of pesticide.

Meanwhile, Greater Noida authorities detained two men with 130 kg of cannabis in their car. The contraband, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, was destined for the Delhi-NCR market. Legal proceedings are underway.

