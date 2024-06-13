Left Menu

Noida Police Busts Cannabis Rings: 930 kg Seized, Valued at Rs 4 Crore

Police in Noida and Greater Noida seized 930 kg of cannabis, valued at around Rs 4 crore, and arrested five people. Three men were detained in Noida transporting 800 kg in a truck, while two others were caught in Greater Noida with 130 kg. FIRs have been lodged.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:47 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Noida and Greater Noida seized 930 kg of cannabis, with a market value estimated at Rs 4 crore. Five individuals were arrested in two separate operations.

The Noida police, in collaboration with the local Sector 58 police station's Crime Response Team (CRT), apprehended three men transporting 800 kg of cannabis concealed with 2,000 litres of pesticide.

Meanwhile, Greater Noida authorities detained two men with 130 kg of cannabis in their car. The contraband, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, was destined for the Delhi-NCR market. Legal proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

