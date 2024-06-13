Left Menu

Intensified Search Operation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Fight Against Terrorism

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their search operations to neutralize terrorists involved in recent attacks. The operations, involving police and the army, have yielded significant recoveries, including arms and ammunition. Officials urge residents to remain vigilant amid ongoing efforts to ensure regional peace and security.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:02 IST
Intensified Search Operation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Fight Against Terrorism
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified search operations following the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. The fifth day of the operation saw top officials, including Director General of Police R R Swain, meeting with army officers to strategize counter-terror actions. Multiple attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts have resulted in casualties, including nine deaths. Security forces today launched a fresh search in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition and the neutralization of suspected terrorists.

Authorities are on high alert with operations extending to other areas amid reports of suspicious activities. Police questioned numerous individuals and conducted extensive searches, aiming to deter future terrorist activities. In Reasi, efforts have been intensified after recent attacks on pilgrim buses. Officials have also raised cash rewards for information leading to terrorist arrests.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented across various districts, with residents being advised to stay vigilant. The collaborative efforts of the army, police, and paramilitary forces underscore their commitment to regional stability and the ongoing fight against terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024