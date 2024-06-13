Intensified Search Operation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Fight Against Terrorism

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified search operations following the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. The fifth day of the operation saw top officials, including Director General of Police R R Swain, meeting with army officers to strategize counter-terror actions. Multiple attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts have resulted in casualties, including nine deaths. Security forces today launched a fresh search in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition and the neutralization of suspected terrorists.

Authorities are on high alert with operations extending to other areas amid reports of suspicious activities. Police questioned numerous individuals and conducted extensive searches, aiming to deter future terrorist activities. In Reasi, efforts have been intensified after recent attacks on pilgrim buses. Officials have also raised cash rewards for information leading to terrorist arrests.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented across various districts, with residents being advised to stay vigilant. The collaborative efforts of the army, police, and paramilitary forces underscore their commitment to regional stability and the ongoing fight against terrorism.

