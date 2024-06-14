Left Menu

Sweden Protests Death Sentence for Its Citizens in Iraq

Sweden has summoned Iraq's charge d'affaires in Stockholm to protest against the death sentence handed down to a Swedish citizen in Iraq. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom stated Sweden's strong opposition to the death penalty and demanded that the sentences not be enforced.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:10 IST
Sweden Protests Death Sentence for Its Citizens in Iraq
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden said on Thursday it had called in Iraq's charge d'affaires in Stockholm to protest against a death sentence handed down to a Swedish citizen in Iraq. The foreign ministry said Iraqi authorities had confirmed that one Swedish citizen had been sentenced to death and that it had also received information that one or two other Swedish citizens had been handed the same sentence.

"Iraq's chargé d'affaires was urgently summoned to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs today," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement. "At the meeting, Sweden's protests against death sentences issued to Swedes in Iraq, and demands that the sentences not be enforced, were conveyed."

Billstrom said Sweden opposes the death penalty "always, everywhere and regardless of the circumstances". The foreign ministry did not give any further information.

Daily Aftonbladet reported that the men had been accused of being involved in the shooting of another Swedish citizen in Iraq in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024