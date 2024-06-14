Italian Activist Ilaria Salis Joins European Parliament After House Arrest
Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis was released from house arrest in Budapest following her election to the European Parliament. The 39-year-old teacher faced charges in Hungary for participating in attacks on individuals deemed to be far-right activists by her group.
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis was released from house arrest in Budapest after she was elected a member of the European Parliament at the weekend, her lawyer Gyorgy Magyar told Reuters on Friday.
The 39-year-old teacher was charged in Hungary with taking part in an anti-fascist group's assaults on people they viewed as far-right activists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists for subversion in the city's biggest national security case, reports AP.
Hong Kong Court Verdict: Democracy Activists Convicted in Landmark Security Case
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Found Guilty in Landmark Subversion Trial
Landmark Conviction: Hong Kong Democracy Activists Sentenced
Hong Kong convicts pro-democracy activists in city's largest national security case