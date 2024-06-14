Ukraine Dismisses Putin's Peace Proposal as Insincere

A Ukrainian presidential aide dismissed a "peace proposal" put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, saying it was not a serious attempt to agree on peace and had no relevance to any negotiations.

Speaking via Zoom, Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters there was "no possibility to find compromise" between Putin's statement and Ukraine's conditions for ending the war launched by Russia.

