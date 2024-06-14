Rajnath Singh Embarks on INS Jalashwa for 'Day at Sea' at Visakhapatnam

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh undertook his first outstation visit since assuming office for a consecutive second term, visiting the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 2024. The visit aimed to review the Indian Navy's operational preparedness, where he also participated in a comprehensive 'Day at Sea' aboard INS Jalashwa.

Accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Shri Rajnath Singh observed dynamic operations involving various ships, submarines, and aircraft of the Command. These demonstrations underscored the Indian Navy's robust combat capabilities and readiness.

Addressing officers and sailors of the Eastern Fleet, the Raksha Mantri praised the Navy's operational readiness and highlighted its role as the foremost responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)', emphasizing India's commitment to ensuring regional security and autonomy against any threats based on economic or military power.

Singh commended the Indian Navy's recent humanitarian efforts, notably the successful rescue operation in March 2024 that liberated 23 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea. This operation, he emphasized, exemplified the Navy's humanitarian ethos and commitment to assisting all, irrespective of nationality.

Reflecting on India's maritime interests, the Raksha Mantri underscored the Navy's pivotal role in safeguarding trade routes, promoting peace, and maintaining stability in the IOR. He reaffirmed India's dedication to upholding free navigation and a rule-based international order, combating piracy, and fostering prosperity in the region.

During his visit, Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted the Government's dual focus on bolstering both land and maritime security. He emphasized plans to enhance India's naval capabilities through expanded industrial infrastructure, increased aircraft carriers, and strengthened shipyards, aiming to elevate the Indian Navy's stature as a formidable maritime force.

The day concluded with a traditional Barakhana ceremony with the crew of the Sunrise Fleet, fostering camaraderie and celebrating the Navy's achievements. Earlier, the Raksha Mantri received a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam.

Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated that his second term would prioritize enhancing maritime security and integrating India's naval power effectively within the IOR, aligning with broader national objectives of unity and security across all borders, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean.