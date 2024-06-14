Tragic Blast Claims Policeman's Life in Odisha

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Cuttack as seized firecrackers exploded during disposal on the banks of the Kathajodi River, claiming the life of a dedicated policeman.

Identified as Havildar Pradip Malick, the unfortunate officer, a resident of Jagatpur, lost his life instantly. Malick had been a committed member of the police force for 24 years and had recently joined the bomb disposal squad.

Additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra confirmed the incident and stated that a team of investigators is meticulously analyzing the site to determine the precise circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident. A case of unnatural death has been registered, with a thorough investigation currently in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)