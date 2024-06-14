Tragic Blast Claims Policeman's Life in Odisha
A policeman, Pradip Malick, died when seized firecrackers exploded during disposal in Odisha's Cuttack. Malick, who recently joined the bomb disposal squad, was killed on the spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway to uncover the accident's cause.
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Cuttack as seized firecrackers exploded during disposal on the banks of the Kathajodi River, claiming the life of a dedicated policeman.
Identified as Havildar Pradip Malick, the unfortunate officer, a resident of Jagatpur, lost his life instantly. Malick had been a committed member of the police force for 24 years and had recently joined the bomb disposal squad.
Additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra confirmed the incident and stated that a team of investigators is meticulously analyzing the site to determine the precise circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident. A case of unnatural death has been registered, with a thorough investigation currently in progress.
