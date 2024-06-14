Minority Commission Advocates for Harmony Amidst Rising Concerns

The National Commission for Minorities, led by Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, reported that there have been no complaints regarding inter-community conflicts in the last three years, despite individual crimes involving minorities. On June 20, the commission will organize 'Sarv Dharm Samvad' meetings aimed at fostering amicable relations among diverse communities.

Responding to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks concerning the rise in attacks on Muslims post-Lok Sabha polls, Lalpura urged that such issues be formally brought to the commission's attention for appropriate action. He highlighted that complaints received typically involved marital or property disputes rather than community conflicts.

The commission has also initiated two inter-faith meetings to bridge understanding between minority communities, addressing their aspirations and alleviating their insecurities. Lalpura strongly condemned Pakistani ex-cricketer Kamran Akmal's racial comments about Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, reinforcing the vulnerability of Sikh minorities in Pakistan.

