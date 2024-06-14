Union Minister's Son Arun B S Faces FIR for Alleged Fraud and Threats

An FIR has been registered against three individuals, including Arun B S, son of Union Minister V Somanna, over alleged fraud and falsification of accounts in an event management company, as well as threats made against a couple associated with the firm, police confirmed on Friday.

The FIR was filed following the directive of the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. According to the FIR, Trupthi claimed that she and her husband Madhwaraj, who have run an event management business for 23 years, met Arun in 2013 during a government event. In 2017, Arun's daughter's birthday party was organized by their company, leading to broader business dealings.

In 2019, Arun and Madhwaraj formed a company together. However, when the business faced losses, Arun allegedly concealed this information and coerced Madhwaraj into resigning, subsequently bringing in new partners. The allegations include severe accusations such as life threats, dividend reduction, and misuse of office space through fake documents. The FIR also describes an incident of Madhwaraj being tortured. The Sanjay Nagar police station registered the FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, highlighting the severity of the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)