Journalists Demand Reform: Ensuring Press Freedom in the Digital Age

Journalists' associations are demanding the government withdraw laws that restrict press freedom, and replace the Press Council of India with a body representing broadcast and digital media. They also call for restoration and amendment of key legislation to include journalists across various media platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, journalists' associations have vociferously urged the government to retract regulations aimed at curbing press freedom. They call for the replacement of the Press Council of India with a more inclusive body that represents broadcast and digital media.

During a crucial meeting on May 28, which saw participation from 15 press bodies, demands were made to reinstate pivotal acts like the Working Journalist and Other Newspaper Employees (Condition Of Service) and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1955, and the Working Journalists (Fixation of Rates of Wages) Act, 1958. The scope of these laws should extend to journalists across broadcast and digital platforms.

Expressing grave concerns, the associations cited several laws such as the Broadcast Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, and Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023, that empower the government to eliminate online content deemed questionable. They warned such provisions could stifle press freedom and infringe on citizens' right to know.

