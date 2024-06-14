Left Menu

Tipra Motha MLA Demands FIR Against Recruitment Board for Paper Leak

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has called for an FIR against the recruitment board members following the alleged leakage of question papers for a tribal council examination in Tripura. The paper leak led to the immediate cancellation of the exam, and two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:12 IST
In a significant development, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has demanded that an FIR be lodged against the members of the recruitment board for the alleged leakage of question papers ahead of a crucial examination to fill 110 posts in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

The incident has sparked swift action, with the examination being promptly canceled on June 6, the day before it was scheduled to occur. Two individuals have already been apprehended in connection with the leak.

Debbarma has also urged for the suspension of the chief executive member of the tribal council, CK Jamatia, until a thorough investigation is completed. This scandal has not only prompted calls for accountability but also tarnished the image of the council, according to Debbarma, who has discussed the matter with Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

