Left Menu

Child Labor Bust in Raisen: 36 Children Rescued from Factories

Thirty-six children were rescued from three factories in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The operation, led by NCPCR, BBA, and police teams, found the children in poor conditions, working long hours. An FIR was lodged against the factory owners, and efforts were made to counsel the children and enforce stricter child labor laws.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:13 IST
Child Labor Bust in Raisen: 36 Children Rescued from Factories
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on child labor, authorities rescued twenty-five girls and eleven boys from three factories in the Mandideep industrial area of Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. The operation, led by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), along with police teams and the Association for Voluntary Action (Bachpan Bachao Andolan), resulted in the filing of an FIR against the factory owners for employing child labor.

The rescue operation revealed that the 36 children, aged between 15-17 years, were subjected to harsh working conditions, including long hours and insufficient nourishment. These children, hailing from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and tribal areas nearby, are now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

BBA Director Manish Sharma pointed out the exploitation by factory owners driven by the lure of cheap labor. He stressed the urgent need for stringent law enforcement to eradicate child labor. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to counsel the rescued children, with their well-being now a primary focus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024