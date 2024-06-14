Child Labor Bust in Raisen: 36 Children Rescued from Factories

In a significant crackdown on child labor, authorities rescued twenty-five girls and eleven boys from three factories in the Mandideep industrial area of Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. The operation, led by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), along with police teams and the Association for Voluntary Action (Bachpan Bachao Andolan), resulted in the filing of an FIR against the factory owners for employing child labor.

The rescue operation revealed that the 36 children, aged between 15-17 years, were subjected to harsh working conditions, including long hours and insufficient nourishment. These children, hailing from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and tribal areas nearby, are now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

BBA Director Manish Sharma pointed out the exploitation by factory owners driven by the lure of cheap labor. He stressed the urgent need for stringent law enforcement to eradicate child labor. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to counsel the rescued children, with their well-being now a primary focus.

