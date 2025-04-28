Left Menu

Bombay High Court Prioritizes Child Welfare Over Religious Guardianship Claims

The Bombay High Court dismissed a man's petition for custody of his daughter based on religious grounds, emphasizing that child welfare supersedes religious considerations. The court maintained that a 3-year-old girl's welfare lies in being with her mother, who is financially stable, despite the father's concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:09 IST
Bombay High Court Prioritizes Child Welfare Over Religious Guardianship Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court denied a man's request for custody of his daughter, reinforcing that a child's welfare prevails over religious norms. The petitioner argued he should have custody under Mohammedan Law, but the court emphasized the child's interests and capacities of the guardian as paramount.

Justices S V Kotwal and S M Modak agreed that the 3-year-old girl should remain with her mother, considering her financial stability and the absence of any adverse circumstances. The court highlighted that religion is not the sole decisive factor in such matters, aligning with previous Supreme Court rulings on custody.

The court advised the father to pursue legal action through the Guardians and Wards Act rather than a habeas corpus petition, reinforcing that the current circumstance does not warrant a change in custody. The case also touches on the mother's citizenship status and professional commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025