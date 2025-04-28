Bombay High Court Prioritizes Child Welfare Over Religious Guardianship Claims

The Bombay High Court denied a man's request for custody of his daughter, reinforcing that a child's welfare prevails over religious norms. The petitioner argued he should have custody under Mohammedan Law, but the court emphasized the child's interests and capacities of the guardian as paramount.

Justices S V Kotwal and S M Modak agreed that the 3-year-old girl should remain with her mother, considering her financial stability and the absence of any adverse circumstances. The court highlighted that religion is not the sole decisive factor in such matters, aligning with previous Supreme Court rulings on custody.

The court advised the father to pursue legal action through the Guardians and Wards Act rather than a habeas corpus petition, reinforcing that the current circumstance does not warrant a change in custody. The case also touches on the mother's citizenship status and professional commitments.

