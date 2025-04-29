Supreme Court Prioritizes Child Welfare in Custody Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled that in cases of child custody, the welfare of the child must be the paramount consideration. The decision came after an appeal by a mother against a Kerala High Court order that granted partial custody to her estranged husband, alongside specific conditions.

The apex court described the previous custody arrangement as unfeasible and detrimental to the children's well-being, emphasizing the importance of stability and emotional security for the minors involved. This set aside the high court's interim custody arrangement and modified visitation rights for the father.

The revised order allows the father alternate weekend custody of the daughter and limited supervised visitation with the son, ensuring ongoing interaction via scheduled video calls. The court urged quick resolution of the custody dispute under guardianship laws to prioritize the developmental needs of the children.

