Police Bust Cow Slaughter Operation in Panchgaon

Two women were caught slaughtering cows in Panchgaon village while eleven others managed to flee. Police recovered 85 kg of beef, cow skin, and weapons. An FIR has been filed against 13 individuals. The women have been sent to judicial custody, and raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining accused.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police apprehended two women involved in slaughtering cows in Panchgaon village. The incident occurred on Friday when 11 accomplices managed to escape, but they have been identified.

Authorities recovered 85 kg of beef, cow skin, two motorcycles, an axe, and two knives from the scene. Acting on a tip-off from a 'Gau Rakshak,' sub-inspector Balbir Singh led the operation.

The women were caught after attempting to flee, leading to their judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining suspects, including the husbands of the arrested women. An FIR has been lodged under relevant laws, including the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015.

