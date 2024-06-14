Police Bust Cow Slaughter Operation in Panchgaon

In a significant crackdown, police apprehended two women involved in slaughtering cows in Panchgaon village. The incident occurred on Friday when 11 accomplices managed to escape, but they have been identified.

Authorities recovered 85 kg of beef, cow skin, two motorcycles, an axe, and two knives from the scene. Acting on a tip-off from a 'Gau Rakshak,' sub-inspector Balbir Singh led the operation.

The women were caught after attempting to flee, leading to their judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining suspects, including the husbands of the arrested women. An FIR has been lodged under relevant laws, including the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015.

