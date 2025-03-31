Journalist Faces Judicial Custody for Offensive Remarks on Historical Figures

In a significant turn of events, a sessions court in Kolhapur has ordered former journalist Prashant Koratkar to remain in 14-day judicial custody. Koratkar faces allegations of using derogatory language against the revered historical figures, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

The arrest came on March 24, following an FIR filed on February 26 over an audio conversation between Koratkar and Kolhapur historian Indrajeet Sawant, which was later shared on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The court proceedings took place via video conferencing for security reasons, as previous attempts to heckle Koratkar had occurred.

Koratkar, who was apprehended from Telangana, claims his phone was hacked and the audio manipulated. Despite an earlier protective order against arrest, his anticipatory bail plea was ultimately denied, leading to the current incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)