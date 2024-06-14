Massive Raids Uncover Rs 1,500 Crore Ponzi Scheme by Kerala Company
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in multiple states, unearthing a Rs 1,500 crore Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Kerala-based HighRich Online Group. The investigation revealed the freezing of Rs 32 crore, seizure of Rs 70 lakh in cash, jewellery, vehicles, and the involvement in cryptocurrency trading.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations across different states, revealing a Rs 1,500 crore Ponzi scheme orchestrated by HighRich Online Group, a Kerala-based company.
The operation, initiated on June 11, targeted the company's promoters in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.
Origins of the money laundering case trace back to multiple FIRs filed by Kerala Police, uncovering immovable properties worth Rs 15 crore, cash, jewellery, and involvement in cryptocurrency trading.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Want to assure people of Delhi their services will not stop while I am in jail; will soon start Rs 1000 honorarium scheme for women: Kejriwal.
TechnoSport Raises Rs 175 Crore to Transform Indian Sportswear Market
Greater Noida Authority Reclaims Rs 10 Crore Land from Illegal Colonisers
Massive Hybrid Cannabis Bust in Ahmedabad: Police and Customs Recover Rs 1.12 Crore Worth Drugs
Mega Networks Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue Milestone Amid AI Server Boom