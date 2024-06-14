Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims of Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of three residents who died in a recent Kuwait fire. Efforts are being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased back to their hometowns. A pall of gloom has descended on their villages.

Updated: 14-06-2024 22:37 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of three individuals from the state who died in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait.

The victims—T Lokanadam from Srikakulam's Sompeta, and M Satyanarayana and M Eswarudu from East Godavari's Peravali—succumbed to the blaze.

Naidu is actively overseeing the situation and has directed relevant departments to ensure the smooth transportation of the mortal remains to their respective hometowns. According to Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), these remains will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport from New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning before being transported to Srikakulam and East Godavari districts.

