Juvenile Porsche Crash: Parents Remanded in Custody Amid Evidence Tampering Scandal
In the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash case, parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal and middleman Ashpak Makandar have been remanded in judicial custody for allegedly tampering with evidence to prove the juvenile driver was not drunk during the accident. The court has extended custody amidst ongoing investigations.
In a significant development in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash case, a local court on Friday remanded the parents of the juvenile involved, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, along with middleman Ashpak Makandar, in judicial custody for 14 days.
The trio is accused of tampering with evidence to show that the juvenile was not under the influence of alcohol during the horrific accident that occurred on May 19.
According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly plotted to switch the blood samples of the teenager with his mother Shivani Agarwal's sample, implicating medical experts in the process. The court action follows a detailed investigation revealing technical evidence and CCTV footage.
