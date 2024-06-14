Juvenile Porsche Crash: Parents Remanded in Custody Amid Evidence Tampering Scandal

In a significant development in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash case, a local court on Friday remanded the parents of the juvenile involved, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, along with middleman Ashpak Makandar, in judicial custody for 14 days.

The trio is accused of tampering with evidence to show that the juvenile was not under the influence of alcohol during the horrific accident that occurred on May 19.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly plotted to switch the blood samples of the teenager with his mother Shivani Agarwal's sample, implicating medical experts in the process. The court action follows a detailed investigation revealing technical evidence and CCTV footage.

