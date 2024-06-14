Left Menu

Two Arrested in Assault on Sikh Man: A Look at Kaithal Incident

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Haryana Police have apprehended two individuals connected to the alleged assault on a Sikh man in Kaithal. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, saw the victim reportedly labeled a 'Khalistani' and physically attacked.

The duo, identified as Ishu from Singwal village and Sunil from Shergarh village, were taken into custody following a probe by a five-member Special Investigation Team. Superintendent of Police Upasana confirmed that the arrests were made in Pega village of Jind district.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Ishu, involved in the finance sector, has two cases under the Arms Act against him, while Sunil works as a taxi driver. The Kaithal police offered a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to their arrest, prompting new leads and subsequent detainment. The event has sparked condemnation from organizations like the SGPC, Congress, and SAD, who demand immediate action against the assailants.

