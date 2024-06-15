Left Menu

US Military Strikes Houthi Radar Sites Amid Red Sea Tensions

The United States military launched attacks on Houthi radar sites in Yemen following assaults on shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes aim to counter Houthi campaigns, which often target commercial ships and sailors. This military action is the most intense since World War II.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:24 IST
The United States military has ramped up its actions against Yemen's Houthi rebels, launching attacks on radar sites they operate in the crucial Red Sea corridor. This escalation follows a series of assaults on maritime vessels that have disrupted vital shipping lanes.

The attacks are a response to a particularly intense period of conflict for the US Navy, unseen since World War II, as they attempt to counter the Houthi campaign. The rebels claim their strikes are meant to protest the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, but often target international vessels unrelated to the conflict.

In the latest military operations, the US destroyed seven radar sites and two bomb-laden drone boats. The Houthis have not acknowledged these strikes. Meanwhile, a sailor from a Liberian-flagged vessel remains missing after a Houthi attack earlier in the week.

