Mumbai Police Constable's Tragic End: Suicide Note Alleges Harassment by Wife

A 38-year-old Mumbai police constable, Vijay Salunkhe, died by suicide, leaving behind a note blaming his wife for 'harassment.' He was found hanging at his home in Pratiksha Nagar police quarters. An Accidental Death Report has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:14 IST
  • India

In a deeply tragic incident, a 38-year-old constable of the Mumbai police, Vijay Salunkhe, died by suicide, leaving behind a note that accused his wife of 'harassment,' an official stated on Saturday.

Salunkhe, who was attached to Shahu Nagar police station, took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence at Pratiksha Nagar police quarters on Friday night. The official from Wadala TT police station mentioned that Salunkhe was alone at home when this sad event occurred.

It was later that his family, upon discovering his body, alerted the authorities. The suicide note found on his person directly implicated his wife. Salunkhe is survived by their daughter. In the wake of this incident, an Accidental Death Report has been filed, and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

