Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Encounter: 8 Naxalites, 1 STF Jawan Killed in Collision

Eight Naxalites and one Special Task Force (STF) jawan were killed in a violent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Two other STF personnel were injured. A cache of weapons was recovered. The operation involved multiple security forces, and follows recent similar incidents in the area.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:41 IST
Chhattisgarh Encounter: 8 Naxalites, 1 STF Jawan Killed in Collision
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant clash, eight Naxalites and a Special Task Force (STF) jawan lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to police reports.

The bloody encounter, which also left two STF personnel injured, saw a substantial cache of Naxalite weapons and materials seized from the site.

The confrontation erupted in the morning among the dense forests of Abhujmad amidst an anti-Naxalite operation by security personnel from four districts, involving various forces such as the District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, and battalions from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF).

The encounter, described as prolonged, resulted in the retrieval of eight Naxalite bodies and assorted armaments including an Insas rifle and a barrel grenade launcher.

Officials confirmed that an STF jawan was martyred, and two others were injured, requiring further medical evacuation to Raipur.

These fatalities add to the escalating toll in the region, where 131 Naxalites have been neutralized in various operations this year alone, spotlighting the ongoing and intense counter-insurgency measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024