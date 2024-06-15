Chhattisgarh Encounter: 8 Naxalites, 1 STF Jawan Killed in Collision

In a significant clash, eight Naxalites and a Special Task Force (STF) jawan lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to police reports.

The bloody encounter, which also left two STF personnel injured, saw a substantial cache of Naxalite weapons and materials seized from the site.

The confrontation erupted in the morning among the dense forests of Abhujmad amidst an anti-Naxalite operation by security personnel from four districts, involving various forces such as the District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, and battalions from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF).

The encounter, described as prolonged, resulted in the retrieval of eight Naxalite bodies and assorted armaments including an Insas rifle and a barrel grenade launcher.

Officials confirmed that an STF jawan was martyred, and two others were injured, requiring further medical evacuation to Raipur.

These fatalities add to the escalating toll in the region, where 131 Naxalites have been neutralized in various operations this year alone, spotlighting the ongoing and intense counter-insurgency measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)