Philippines Seeks UN Recognition of South China Sea Continental Shelf

The Philippines has formally requested that a UN body recognize its continental seabed in the South China Sea, countering China’s territorial claims. This action, based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, emphasizes the Philippines' rights to exploit natural resources in the contested area.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:02 IST
The Philippines has made a formal plea to a United Nations body to acknowledge its continental seabed within the South China Sea, challenging China's extensive territorial claims in the region, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

The request, which underscores the Philippines' exclusive rights to harness natural resources, comes after over a decade of scientific research and consultation, primarily focusing on the area off western Palawan province. China's response was not immediately available, although it is expected to dispute the Philippine assertion.

This undersea territory, crucial under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), spans the Spratlys—a contested chain of islands and maritime features. The Philippines, alongside other nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, and Indonesia, has faced off against China's maritime claims in these resource-rich waters. Philippine officials, stressing the potential economic benefits, remain open to negotiations grounded in UNCLOS guidelines to resolve overlapping claims.

