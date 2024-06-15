Left Menu

Two held with sharp edged weapons in J-K’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 16:36 IST
Two held with sharp edged weapons in J-K’s Samba
Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.

They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two 'Tokas' from their possession, said a police spokesman.

The miscreants identified as Happy Chib and Arun Singh, both residents of Samilpur, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

