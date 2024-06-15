Two held with sharp edged weapons in J-K’s Samba
Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.
They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two 'Tokas' from their possession, said a police spokesman.
The miscreants identified as Happy Chib and Arun Singh, both residents of Samilpur, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the spokesman said.
