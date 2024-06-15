Car swimming pool: Kerala Motor Vehicles Depart revokes driving license of YouTuber

Kerala Motor Vehicles Department on Saturday revoked the driving license of a YouTuber who attempted a risky stunt recently and set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a moving car.

Alappuzha RTO (Enforcement) revoked the license of Sanju TS who goes by the name Sanju Techy, who had set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a car with a tarpaulin sheet, allegedly inspired from a popular Malayalam movie.

Alappuzha RTO (Enforcement), R Ramanan said the stern action was taken after finding numerous such traffic violations by the offender.

''We had initially suspended his license but later the Kerala High Court has intervened and directed us to take stringent action,'' Ramanan told PTI.

The officer said the You Tuber can appeal before the Deputy Transport Commissioner against the action.

The MVD had earlier suspended the registration of his vehicle for one year.

In a viral video last month, Sanju and his friends are seen enjoying themselves in the water-filled car while driving down the road.

The YouTuber is seen swimming in the ''pool'' inside the car along with his friends and sipping tender coconut water on a busy road.

When water started to seep into the driver's seat and engine, Sanju and his friends are seen stopping the vehicle midway and draining the water there, leading a huge traffic block in the area.

The high court has also intervened in the matter.

As a punishment, Sanju and three others in the vehicle were directed to do social service at the Government Medical College Hospital here for one week and also made to attend the department's training programme.

The license of the person who drove the car was also suspended for one year, officials added.

