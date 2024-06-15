Left Menu

Car swimming pool: Kerala Motor Vehicles Depart revokes driving license of YouTuber

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:37 IST
Car swimming pool: Kerala Motor Vehicles Depart revokes driving license of YouTuber
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Motor Vehicles Department on Saturday revoked the driving license of a YouTuber who attempted a risky stunt recently and set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a moving car.

Alappuzha RTO (Enforcement) revoked the license of Sanju TS who goes by the name Sanju Techy, who had set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a car with a tarpaulin sheet, allegedly inspired from a popular Malayalam movie.

Alappuzha RTO (Enforcement), R Ramanan said the stern action was taken after finding numerous such traffic violations by the offender.

''We had initially suspended his license but later the Kerala High Court has intervened and directed us to take stringent action,'' Ramanan told PTI.

The officer said the You Tuber can appeal before the Deputy Transport Commissioner against the action.

The MVD had earlier suspended the registration of his vehicle for one year.

In a viral video last month, Sanju and his friends are seen enjoying themselves in the water-filled car while driving down the road.

The YouTuber is seen swimming in the ''pool'' inside the car along with his friends and sipping tender coconut water on a busy road.

When water started to seep into the driver's seat and engine, Sanju and his friends are seen stopping the vehicle midway and draining the water there, leading a huge traffic block in the area.

The high court has also intervened in the matter.

As a punishment, Sanju and three others in the vehicle were directed to do social service at the Government Medical College Hospital here for one week and also made to attend the department's training programme.

The license of the person who drove the car was also suspended for one year, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024