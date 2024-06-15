President Murmu Condoles Uttarakhand Tragedy, Prays for Injured

In the wake of a tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences. The incident, which claimed the lives of ten tourists and left thirteen others injured, has sent shockwaves through the region.

The mishap occurred this morning when a tempo traveller skidded off the Badrinath national highway and plunged into the Alaknanda river.

President Murmu took to social media platform X to express her sorrow in Hindi, stating, 'The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.'

