President Murmu Condoles Uttarakhand Tragedy, Prays for Injured

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences over the fatal road accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, which left ten tourists dead and thirteen injured. She offered her deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:43 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
In the wake of a tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences. The incident, which claimed the lives of ten tourists and left thirteen others injured, has sent shockwaves through the region.

The mishap occurred this morning when a tempo traveller skidded off the Badrinath national highway and plunged into the Alaknanda river.

President Murmu took to social media platform X to express her sorrow in Hindi, stating, 'The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.'

