Left Menu

Delhi court grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:44 IST
Delhi court grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in money laundering case
court order Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in a money laundering case related to alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court noted that Shah was in custody for six years and 10 months in the case in which the maximum punishment was seven years.

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor, while granting statutory bail to Shah in an order passed on June 7, observed that the other cases in which the separatist leader was in custody were very serious in nature.

''However, that cannot be a sufficient ground for declining him statutory bail, when he has not been convicted in any of the offences,'' the judge said.

''Even if he is granted bail in this case, he is not likely to be released from jail in the other said offences before July 24, 2024 -- the date on which the maximum punishment of seven years in the present case expires for him as an under-trial prisoner,'' the judge said.

Shah had sought bail on the grounds that he had already suffered more than half of the period of the maximum punishment prescribed in the offence of money laundering in the case.

The application claimed that Shah had been in custody in the case since July 26, 2017, and he would complete his entire seven years of maximum imprisonment as an undertrial prisoner on July 25.

He also said that co-accused Mohd. Aslam Wani was acquitted of all the charges except the offence punishable under Section 25 Arms Act.

''After his acquittal in the scheduled offences (based on which the ED filed the present case), the allegations of the prosecution of generating proceeds of crime as a result of criminal activity relating to the scheduled offence did not survive,'' the application claimed.

The ED had opposed the application, saying the allegations against Shah were grave and serious in nature which entailed severe punishment.

It alleged that Shah was involved in the commission of serious crimes and the generation of huge amounts of proceeds from crime from various countries, including Pakistan, to carry out unrest in Kashmir and was also found involved in terror financing activities.

The Enforcement Directorate said if released on bail, Shah may again indulge in similar criminal activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024