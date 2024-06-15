Left Menu

8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:06 IST
Israel's military said on Saturday that eight soldiers were killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack in months.

Only one of the dead troops was identified by the army. No further information was immediately available.

The deaths will likely fuel calls for a cease-fire and heighten Israeli public anger over ultra-Orthodox exemptions from the military.

