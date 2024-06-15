8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military said on Saturday that eight soldiers were killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack in months.
Only one of the dead troops was identified by the army. No further information was immediately available.
The deaths will likely fuel calls for a cease-fire and heighten Israeli public anger over ultra-Orthodox exemptions from the military.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ultra-Orthodox
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem roads ahead of Israeli court decision on draft exemptions
Israeli Supreme Court Debates Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemptions Amid Gaza War
Israeli Parliament Pushes Controversial Ultra-Orthodox Conscription Law Amid Tensions
Israel's parliament approves revival of ultra-orthodox enlistment bill despite criticism