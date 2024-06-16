Israeli Military Implements Daily Tactical Pauses for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
The Israeli military announced daily tactical pauses in southern Gaza's military activities to facilitate the flow of aid. These pauses will occur from 0500 GMT to 1600 GMT along specific routes. International aid organizations have emphasized the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region, making these pauses crucial.
Updated: 16-06-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:09 IST
The Israeli military said on Sunday it would hold daily tactical pauses in military activity in parts of southern Gaza to allow more aid to flow into the enclave, where international aid organisations have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis.
It said military activity would be paused from 0500 GMT until 1600 GMT daily until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards.
