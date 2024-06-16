Left Menu

BJP Protests Against AAP Over Delhi Water Crisis

The BJP protested against the AAP government on Sunday due to a water crisis in Delhi. BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized AAP, alleging corruption and mismanagement in the Delhi Jal Board, resulting in significant debt and the presence of a tanker mafia.

The BJP staged a protest on Sunday against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, highlighting a severe water crisis in the national capital.

In a scathing address, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of corruption and mismanagement. He emphasized that the Delhi Jal Board was profitable when Arvind Kejriwal took charge as chief minister. However, during Kejriwal's tenure as chairman of the DJB, the board incurred massive debts and audit reports from that period are mysteriously missing.

Sachdeva further accused AAP ministers of siphoning off water and operating a tanker mafia in Delhi, exacerbating the water scarcity issues faced by residents.

