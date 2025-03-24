Turmoil in Assam Assembly: Accusations and Protests Stir Controversy

Chaos reigned in the Assam Assembly on Monday, following claims by the ruling party that Deputy Speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda just outside the chamber, leading to a subsequent adjournment.

In a symbolic protest, Congress legislators dressed in black demanded action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, accused of verbally and physically assaulting opposition MLAs the week prior. Even before the session commenced, Congress members staged a sit-in outside the Speaker's office, calling for justice.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma read out a WhatsApp message alleging Huda's attack on Momin, who was supposedly hospitalized. The opposition, however, called for a House Committee probe rather than a police investigation, given the incident's reported occurrence within the Assembly premises, while tensions and protests dominated the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)