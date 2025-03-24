Turmoil in Assam Assembly: Accusations and Protests Stir Controversy
An uproar ensued in the Assam Assembly as allegations were made against Congress MLA Nurul Huda for attacking Deputy Speaker Numal Momin. Protests erupted with Congress legislators wearing black to oppose BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi's previous misconduct. The House was in turmoil over whether to investigate through a committee or police case.
- Country:
- India
Chaos reigned in the Assam Assembly on Monday, following claims by the ruling party that Deputy Speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda just outside the chamber, leading to a subsequent adjournment.
In a symbolic protest, Congress legislators dressed in black demanded action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, accused of verbally and physically assaulting opposition MLAs the week prior. Even before the session commenced, Congress members staged a sit-in outside the Speaker's office, calling for justice.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma read out a WhatsApp message alleging Huda's attack on Momin, who was supposedly hospitalized. The opposition, however, called for a House Committee probe rather than a police investigation, given the incident's reported occurrence within the Assembly premises, while tensions and protests dominated the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Protest at Big Ben: Man Waves Palestinian Flag for 16 Hours
Dramatic Big Ben Protest: Man Climbs Elizabeth Tower for 16 Hours
NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision
Barefoot Protest: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag
Congress Calls for Radical GST 2.0 Reform Amid Rate Cut Announcements