Tragedy Strikes Again: Delhi Property Dealer Shot Dead

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old property dealer was shot dead in Delhi's Usmanpur area. The family of the victim, Vicky, staged a roadblock by placing his body on the road, which lasted for two hours.

Sanjay, the younger brother of Vicky, had also been murdered earlier this year. Authorities arrested three individuals in connection with Sanjay's killing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey reported that Vicky was shot in the head while returning home on his scooter. Police suspect an old enmity as the motive behind the murder. An investigation is currently underway.

