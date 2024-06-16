Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Delhi Property Dealer Shot Dead

A 34-year-old property dealer was fatally shot in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area. The victim’s family protested the killing by mounting a roadblock. His brother had also been murdered earlier this year. Police suspect an old enmity and have launched an investigation into the killing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:11 IST
In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old property dealer was shot dead in Delhi's Usmanpur area. The family of the victim, Vicky, staged a roadblock by placing his body on the road, which lasted for two hours.

Sanjay, the younger brother of Vicky, had also been murdered earlier this year. Authorities arrested three individuals in connection with Sanjay's killing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey reported that Vicky was shot in the head while returning home on his scooter. Police suspect an old enmity as the motive behind the murder. An investigation is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Reuters World News Summary

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

